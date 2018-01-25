Here’s How People Are Reacting To Logan Paul’s First Video Back Since His Fall From Youtube Grace

If you’re unfamiliar with the entire Logan Paul fiasco, here’s a little summary: The Youtuber visited Japan’s ‘suicide forest’ and posted footage of a dead body, which was followed by him and his friends laughing at the body hanging from a tree. Though the head of the body was blurred out, the rest of the person was shown in full focus as Paul and his whole clan chuckled over discovering someone who committed suicide in ‘suicide forest.’ He deleted the video, but not before it got millions of views.

He’s taken a 3-week break following the fiasco and an apology video, and everybody was waiting to see how he came back from his completely fall from grace. Even though he’s been highly criticized, his popular channel has only gained followers since the incident–so it’s obvious that people were excited to see how he recovered from this. Since his video that gained so much backlash was insensitive to suicide, he’s launched a whole campaign in which he interviewed a suicide survivor and announced his $1 Million donation to the cause.

Some people were pleased with his return, while others just saw it as an PR move that wasn’t very genuine. Those who have gone through similar situations before or know people who have are rightfully acting accordingly, and a lot of older crowds are holding the Paul brother more accountable than his super young fans.

Check out some reactions below to his first video back.

We all make mistakes, that includes myself, my father. Everyone. It's how you learn from those mistakes and grow from what you learned that we truly get to see what kind of a person you really are. I see the growth and I see you really trying. Welcome back <3 — Michael Green (@Lyricoldrap) January 24, 2018

Just having a single person to be there and ask 'are you okay' CAN in fact make that difference. In my situation, these thoughts and actions occurred due to feeling as if I was alone. Like nobody. My friends. My family. Like absolutely nobody cared about me. — Devyn Morris (@devyndiangelo) January 24, 2018

Guys please be easy on logan paul he didn’t know suicide existed — Devon (@leathershirts) January 25, 2018

Go back to not posting — 🐉 (@Johnasaurus__) January 24, 2018

how are people forgiving him after what he did. no apology will ever make up for what he did. — mikaela #PERF (@colleenftariel) January 24, 2018

does logan paul deserve a second chance? — MAGCON Polls™ (@YourMagconPolls) January 24, 2018

I bet you’ve done bad things too. And if not as bad as his mistake, I’m sure you’ll experience it, because we all have and we all will. — TheIgnorantPikon (@ThePikon) January 24, 2018

It would be nice if @LoganPaul apologized for the complete disrespect of Japanese people and culture NOT just the suicide issue. #Japan #loganpaul — Silla Fromm (@Silla_Fromm) January 25, 2018

