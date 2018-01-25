The Lakers & Sixers Are Set To Dominate the 2018 Rising Stars Game

As All-Star weekend fast approaches, the Rising Star rosters have finally been announced.

The game is set to go down on Saturday, February 17, and divides the up and coming players by place of birth: U.S.-born versus those who were born internationally.

The U.S. team features three players from the Lakers, including Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma. Milwaukee’s Dennis Smith Jr. is also on the team, and he’s one of the best rookies to come out of the latest draft class. For the World team, the young gunners from Philadelphia are dominating with Dario Saric, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid. Embiid is sure to have a busy weekend, as he’s also set to play in his first ever All-Star game thanks to averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game. New York City’s own Frank Ntilikina will also be in the lineup.

Check out the team breakdowns:

United States

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Ingram, Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Dennis Smith Jr, Dallas Mavericks

John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

ICYMI: The 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars team rosters were announced last night. Who you got? 🤔 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6tp9PPTo4M — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2018

World

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Lauri Markkanen, Chicavo Bulls

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Frank Ntilikina, New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Elsewhere in All-Star Weekend news, other players are still upset about not making it into Sunday night’s All-Star game. Portland Trailer Blazer guard Damian Lillard fired back at OKC’s Russell Westbrook, who thought teammate Paul George deserved a spot because “guys that deserve it—[who] should be in—are not. I just don’t understand. Doesn’t make any sense.” Lillard, who is averaging 25 points a game took offense and responded by saying, “I respect Russ a lot, so it was kind of disappointing to see him say that … but I know that I earned my spot this year.”

The new system has added some drama to the rosters, and it’s sure to get even crazier when the dunk contest participants are announced.