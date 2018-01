Yesterday…we lost a legend. The man behind the purple Teletubbies character, Tinky Winky, has died at 52 years old. Simon Barnes was a trained ballet dancer and choreographer, and he leaves behind three children. The first episode of the beloved series aired in 1997 and ended in 2001. It also starred the characters Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po. Barnes was in 14 episodes from 1998 to 2001. His son says he passed away suddenly last Wednesday.

