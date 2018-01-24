The Joe and Alex Show
Brandi Glanville Says “#MeToo” Because Gerard Butler Regretted Hooking Up With Her

yoalexrapz
Reality star Brandi Glanville has slammed actor Gerard Butler in an open letter that she posted to her blog. Recently, Gerard reluctantly talked about the time he slept with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star. He cringed at the mention of her name and said, “I had no idea who she was. I kept saying, ‘What are you doing,’ and she said, ‘Doesn’t matter, not important.'” In her letter she wrote, “I’m not exactly sure when misogyny became so hip, cool and accepted but what I will tell you is that I won’t f-ing stand for it anymore! I’m talking to you, Gerard Butler! Your behavior the other night, publicly acting as if you were embarrassed to have ever met me or had relations with me as if I were some horrid decrepit troll is not only disgusting but unacceptable. #TimesUp on this kind of behavior. Respect the women you invite into your bed and into your life. Whether you know their last name or not! Whether they are famous or not! Just be a proper human being. Imagine that some man was on TV speaking of your mother, sister, daughter or even friend cringing with embarrassment… Well my two sons don’t have to imagine it because it just happened to them, to me and to all of us. With the Me Too movement I have found my voice again and I refuse to stay quiet…”

