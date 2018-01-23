Shakira Is Facing Jail Time For THIS…

Shakira is being accused of tax evasion and could even face jail. Spanish tax authorities have asked prosecutors to look into the singer’s financial affairs over the four-years between 2011 and 2014 after claiming she could have evaded paying the proper taxes. Tax officials argue that Shakira was living in Spain during that period and therefore should have paid income tax on her worldwide earnings and not just earnings obtained in Spain. Prosecutors now have to determine if they agree with the tax agency and if the singer should be charged with a crime.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: