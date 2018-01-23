The Garbage
Here Are The Actors And Movies Nominated For “Worst Picture”

yoalexrapz
Nominations for the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards have been announced.
The Razzies honor the worst films in Hollywood, and its winners will be announced March 3rd, a day before the 2018 Oscars. “Transformers: The Last Knight” leads the Razzies with nine nominations, bringing the franchise’s total to 32 nominations. “Fifty Shades Darker” received 8 nods and “The Mummy” trailed with seven nominations. “The Emoji Movie” is also up for “Worst Picture.” The “Worst Actress” category included Jennifer Lawrence for “mother!” and Tyler Perry in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” Tom Cruise was among those nominated for “Worst Actor” thanks to his performance in “The Mummy.” Zac Efron was also among the nominees for his turn in “Baywatch.”

