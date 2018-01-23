Looking For New Music? Here’s What’s On Alex’s Playlist!

If you’re looking for songs to add to your workout playlist, party playlist, or cry playlist, I got you fam.
- Plain Jane (REMIX) by A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj
2. Lil Uzi Vert- The Way Life Goes
3. Camila Cabello- Consequences
4. Miguel Feat. Travis Scott- Skywalker
5. Famous Dex Feat. A$AP Rocky – Pick It Up
6. Demi Lovato- Daddy Issues
7. Russell Dickerson- All Fall Down
8. Bryce Vine- Drew Barrymore
9. Kodak Black Feat. Lil Wayne- Codeine Dreaming
10. Jai Wolf Feat. Mr. Gabriel- Starlight
