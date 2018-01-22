Taylor Swift Sent These Two Brides Flowers On Their Wedding Day!

Taylor Swift made a fan’s wedding day extra special… she gave the couple a bouquet of flowers along with a personalized note wishing them all of the love and happiness. The couple said Taylor’s song “Love Story” was the anthem of their relationship since they were introduced and started dating while in high school. Some of the lyrics from the song even went into the marriage proposal. That little fact really touched Swift’s heart, which is why she wanted to send the couple a special gift. Taylor wrote: “Lexi & Brittany, you have no idea how honored I am that ‘Love Story’ has been such a big part of your love story. I am absolutely thrilled that Lexi said YES! Have a magical wedding day and hopefully I can meet you both soon! Love, Taylor.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: