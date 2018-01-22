The Joe and Alex Show
Ed Sheeran Is Engaged & Says He'll Quit Music For Parenthood!

Ed Sheeran is engaged! The “Shape of You” singer took to Instagram to announce his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. He wrote “Got myself a fiancé just before new year.” Sheeran and Seaborn have been dating since 2015 and were childhood friends who went to high school together. Ed Sheeran revealed that he will give up his music career once he starts a family. If he sticks to that plan, he has 4 more years of music before he swaps for parenthood.

