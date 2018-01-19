Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyga And Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage

The rapper and estranged reality star stepped up to support their baby mama.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Despite Blac Chyna’s tumultuous romantic relationships with baby daddies Tyga and Rob Kardashian, it seems in times of tragedy, the whole family steps in to help.

Blac Chyna’s assistant Lorena ‘Patty’ Hernandez has been hospitalized after suffering a hemorrhage. The mother of three is now in a coma, and a GoFundMe has been set  up to help with her medical expenses.

Rob donated $10K with Tyga pledging $5K towards the fund.

According to Chyna’s rep, Chyna has “been keeping [Hernandez’s] children at her house just to help out, this has actually been going on since before Christmas. It’s really heartbreaking and everybody is trying to help out as much as possible right now especially Chyna.”

Hernandez’s sister-in-law said that claim is not true, and Chyna only played a part in setting up the GoFundMe.

More than $30K has been raised on her behalf since Thursday.

SOURCE: DAILY MAIL 

RELATED LINKS

Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Assault Case Against Him

Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues The ENTIRE Kardashian Family

Rob Kardashian Agrees To Pay Blac Chyna $20K A Month In Custody Settlement

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist