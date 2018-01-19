Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Their New Baby Chicago West!

Lauren Beasley
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty

When it comes to their children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for choosing unique names and baby #3 is no different, because the happy couple have named their new daughter…Chicago West.

Now why did they choose Chicago you ask? Well, it could have something to do with Chicago being Kanye’s hometown but who knows.

Nevertheless, Kim announced the name on her app by simply posting “Chicago West.” See her posts below:

According to TMZ,  the kids have been referring to the new baby by the nickname Chi (pronounced Shy). As we previously reported, Kim and Kanye had their third child via a surrogate, who gave birth on Monday.

So, welcome to the world, Chicago West!!

SOURCE:  TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Playlist