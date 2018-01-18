Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake Says He and Janet Jackson Have Made Peace

The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Since the infamous big game incident years ago, Janet Jackson fans have demanded Justin publicly apologize.

Justin has now admitted in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 Justin claims he and Janet made peace long ago, but he doesn’t think it’s his job to let the public know.

Playlist