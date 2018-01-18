Kim And Kanye Say It’s “Against Their Morals” To Sell Their Baby’s Newborn Pics

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered multi-million dollar deals to give first photos of their new baby and they have rejected all of them. Different websites and magazines started making offers months ago. All of the offers were over a million dollars and several offered between $2 and $5 million. All the offers were rejected immediately. Apparently Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby because it would violate their morals. They realize media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it when they’re comfortable the safety of the baby is secured.

