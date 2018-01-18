The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Kim And Kanye Say It’s “Against Their Morals” To Sell Their Baby’s Newborn Pics

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered multi-million dollar deals to give first photos of their new baby and they have rejected all of them. Different websites and magazines started making offers months ago. All of the offers were over a million dollars and several offered between $2 and $5 million. All the offers were rejected immediately. Apparently Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby because it would violate their morals. They realize media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it when they’re comfortable the safety of the baby is secured.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist