Capitol Records CEO Talks Katy Perry’s “Disappointing” Witness Album Sales

Capitol Records CEO Steve Barnett was asked about Katy Perry and the disappointing sales of her latest album, “Witness”. He said the four-year gap between Perry’s third and fourth albums had damaged fans’ “engagement” with the star. “And so you sit down and have tough conversations with her and management. “As successful as you’ve been, you learn. Personally I’ve learned more from our mistakes than our successes and I believe our artists are in the same category as that.” Perry will make her debut as a judge on “American Idol” in March – and Barnett said she’d already started to plot a musical comeback. He added, “She has a plan, and we have a plan, and I feel good about it.”

