Doctor Who Checked Out POTUS Says He’s In Excellent Mental Health

The White House Doctor (Dr. Ronny Jackson) announced yesterday that President Trump’s stamina and called his overall health “excellent,” stipulating he was overweight and needed to eat better. He also revealed he performed a cognitive test of Trump at the president’s request, and the doctor said he had “no concerns.” The doc did ‘a screening assessment for cognitive impairment’ and said the President delivered a perfect score. ‘Absolutely no cognitive, mental isszues whatsoever. He is very sharp.’ The doctor was asked if a mental screening was recommended. He said: ’I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability or his – you know, his neurological function. So I was not going to do a cognitive exam. I had no intention of doing one. The reason that we did the cognitive assessment is, plain and simple, because the president asked me to do it.’

