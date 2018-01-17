The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Doctor Who Checked Out POTUS Says He’s In Excellent Mental Health

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

The White House Doctor (Dr. Ronny Jackson) announced yesterday that President Trump’s stamina and called his overall health “excellent,” stipulating he was overweight and needed to eat better. He also revealed he performed a cognitive test of Trump at the president’s request, and the doctor said he had “no concerns.” The doc did ‘a screening assessment for cognitive impairment’ and said the President delivered a perfect score. ‘Absolutely no cognitive, mental isszues whatsoever. He is very sharp.’ The doctor was asked if a mental screening was recommended. He said: ’I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability or his – you know, his neurological function. So I was not going to do a cognitive exam. I had no intention of doing one. The reason that we did the cognitive assessment is, plain and simple, because the president asked me to do it.’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 3 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist