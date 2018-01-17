Alex From The Chainsmokers Cheats On His Girlfriend Of 4 Years

Chainsmokers’ DJ Alex Pall was caught cheating by his girlfriend of 4 years, Tori Wood. Tori posted a video yesterday of Alex kissing another woman to her Instagram stories. The surveillance camera footage shows Alex making out with a blonde woman and grabbing her butt with both hands. Tori captioned the video with, “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.” Apparently this isn’t the first time he’s cheated on her. Plus, he hasn’t even apologized for cheating.

