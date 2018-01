American Express announced that they are hosting a listening session for Justin Timberlake’s new album “Man of the Woods” at Prince’s Paisley Park estate 3 days prior to his performance at the Super Bowl on February 4th. Justin will be there, but there’s no word on if he’ll perform for guests who paid $80 for a ticket. There are no cell phones allowed at the party and it’s already sold out.

