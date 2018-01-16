The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Is Dating “Mad Men’s” January Jones

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

“Mad Men” star January Jones is dating “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall. Nick starred in the 21st season of the dating series and has been seeing Jones since March, during which he got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. He and Grimaldi split just months later, in August. A source exclusively tells the NY Post that Jones and Viall got together after she admitted on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that she was a “Bachelor” superfan. “They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on ‘The Late Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 3 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist