The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Is Dating “Mad Men’s” January Jones

“Mad Men” star January Jones is dating “The Bachelor” star Nick Viall. Nick starred in the 21st season of the dating series and has been seeing Jones since March, during which he got engaged to contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. He and Grimaldi split just months later, in August. A source exclusively tells the NY Post that Jones and Viall got together after she admitted on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that she was a “Bachelor” superfan. “They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on ‘The Late Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.”

