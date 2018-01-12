Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Camila Cabello Reveals Why She Left Fifth Harmony

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball - Performances

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It’s January 12th, which means Camila Cabello’s debut solo album ‘Camila’ which features her hit single ‘Havana,” is officially in stores and available for download on digital platforms like iTunes and Spotify.

With her debut album now being released, Cabello is also opening up about her decision to leave the group Fifth Harmony.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Cabello explained that her 2015 solo collaboration with Shawn Mendes, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, was what started the tension with the group. Other issues included her asking to help write lyrics for Fifth Harmony songs and being denied. Plus, things further soured when she began attending writing sessions with producers.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” she said. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”

Eventually, she said, she was given an ultimatum.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” she said. So she made her choice, basing it on what she said was her conviction that “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

Check out the rest of Cabello’s exclusive interview with The New York Times, by clicking here.

SOURCE: New York Times | IMAGE CREDIT: WENN

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist