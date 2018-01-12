For The First Time Tonya Harding Admits To Having Prior Knowledge Of Attack

To follow up on the success of I, Tonya, ABC’s new Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story special attempted to get behind the real Tonya Harding with all-new interviews. Tonya who recently attended the Golden Globes, maintains she never told her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and his friend, Stephen Eckhardt, to attack Kerrigan or any of her other competitors, she admitted for the first time to having prior knowledge of an attack during this special. She said: “I knew that something was up,”

And when the interviewer asked if she ordered the attack, Harding replied, “No. I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff. ‘Well, maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team.’ And I remember telling them, I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I can skate.’” She said the conversation took place one or two months before the actual attack, and “It popped into my head two, three days after we got back.”

