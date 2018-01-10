Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Mariah Carey ‘Tea’ Shirts Are Officially For Sale!

It was inevitable.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The moment everyone’s been waiting for has finally arrived. Don’t act like you weren’t waiting on your Mariah Carey “tea” shirt.

The singer broke the Internet over a week ago when she interrupted her New Year’s Eve performance to lament over not having hot tea. Quick recap below.

Since then, folks, including Mariah Carey herself, have made fun of the incident with tweets and memes.

So it’s only right that Mariah capitalize off her now famous line. Check out her shirts and other merchandise below!

Will you be wearing the first big moment of 2018? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 1 week ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 1 month ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 2 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Playlist