WATCH: New Video from Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bruno Mars started yesterday (Jan 3) building much anticipation. He sent out a subtle tweet that at midnight he was releasing a song featuring Cardi B.

Not only did he release the song at midnight but gave fans a double treat releasing the video as well! The internet went crazy as it pays tribute to the 90’s with the wardrobe, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “In Living Color” references, and the song itself sounds like it’s from the 90’s! Check it out! (Warning some adult language in video)

