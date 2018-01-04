WATCH: New Video from Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Eliott King
Bruno Mars started yesterday (Jan 3) building much anticipation.  He sent out a subtle tweet that at midnight he was releasing a song featuring Cardi B.

 

 

Not only did he release the song at midnight but gave fans a double treat releasing the video as well!  The internet went crazy as it pays tribute to the 90’s with the wardrobe, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “In Living Color” references, and the song itself sounds like it’s from the 90’s!  Check it out! (Warning some adult language in video)

 

