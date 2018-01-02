Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Justin Timberlake Giving Us The Country Feels With New Album?

The singer releases a teaser for upcoming project.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Much of Justin Timberlake‘s claim to fame has been through pop music and R&B.

Now it seems like JT is going back to his Tennessee roots with the announcement of his new album Man of the Woods. The album is set to drop on February 2, two days before his Super Bowl halftime show performance. A single will be released this upcoming Friday.

JT released a teaser video filled with country fields and snowy landscapes. Could this be the beginning of a country music mashup? Check out the clip for yourself below, then swipe through to peep Twitter’s reaction.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 1 month ago
11.29.17
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 1 month ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 2 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 2 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 3 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 3 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 3 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 6 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 6 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 6 months ago
06.30.17
Playlist