Carrie Underwood Says She Looks “A Bit Different” After Injuring Her Face In “Gruesome” Fall

Back in November, Carrie Underwood tripped on the stairs outside of her Nashville home. She suffered a broken wrist, cuts, and other non life-threatening injuries, according to her publicist—but what fans didn’t know until the new year is she also had to get over 40 stitches to her face.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

In a letter to her fan club members the country music star wrote that she’s “not looking quite the same” after the fall. “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she wrote.

“I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Fisher, her husband) that he had put between 40-50 stitches in. Now here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not looking quite the same,” she continued.

Underwood says the changes to her face are minimal.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” she wrote. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

We are keeping Underwood and her family in our prayers at this time. Read the letter in full on the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: