Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

It looks like Tristan Thompson from the Cleveland Cavaliers actually did knock up a Kardashian only a year after having his first baby with ex-girlfriend Jordyn.

There have been rumors circulating the past few months of Khloe Kardashian as well as Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy but we never got confirmation until Khlo-Money posted this photo:

If you’ve been “Keeping up with the Kardashian’s” then you would know Khloe has tried to have a baby for YEARS! She has documented her pregnancy struggles (specifically with ex-husband Lamar Odom) on her reality show and has been open in many interviews about it. Whether you’re a fan or not, it’s great to see her wish of becoming a mommy come true. Also, is that a rock we see on her finger?!