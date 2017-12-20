The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

A Wife Won’t Let Her Husband Give HIS DAUGHTERS A Bath Because They Have DIFFERENT Body Parts (PODCAST)

joepesh
Leave a comment

A Wife And Mother in Australia is catching a lot of heat after posting online that she will not let her husband give thier daughters a bath because “They have different body parts” Check out the podcast below and let us know what you think on twitter @joeandalexshow 

 

 

Connect with me on all social media @JoePeshRadio

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio 

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio 

alex , bath , dad , daughter , joe , joeandalexshow , mom , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 3 weeks ago
11.29.17
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 1 month ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 1 month ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 1 month ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 1 month ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 months ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 months ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 2 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 2 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 5 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 5 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 6 months ago
06.30.17
Playlist