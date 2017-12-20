A Wife Won’t Let Her Husband Give HIS DAUGHTERS A Bath Because They Have DIFFERENT Body Parts (PODCAST)

A Wife And Mother in Australia is catching a lot of heat after posting online that she will not let her husband give thier daughters a bath because “They have different body parts” Check out the podcast below and let us know what you think on twitter @joeandalexshow

