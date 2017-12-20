Selena Gomez’s Mom Went To Hospital Partly BC She Hates Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez‘s mother recently visited the hospital, but it wasn’t (only) because of her daughter’s rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber. A source close to the family tells PEOPLE mag that Mandy Teefey was voluntarily checked out by medical personnel last week, denying a TMZ report that she was admitted due to an argument about Gomez’s boyfriend. The source says, “It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn’t just about Justin.” A Gomez source adds, “It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him.”

