Taylor Swift Fans Fighting; Wonder If You Should Judge Based On Who You Vote For

Taylor Swift has released a brand new app called “The Swift Life” that gives fans access to an exclusive social network, emojis and more. The app gives iPhone users access to exclusive content like photos, videos and news, as well as a forum to meet other fans. In Taylor Swift’s new app, fans can make posts and interact with one another. It started off well and then politics happened. Some fans were posting their support for President Trump. Her fans are divided in whether or not politics should be allowed on the app and whether or not you should judge someone based on how they vote. Some fans have even trolled the republican fans on the app. Allegedly, Taylor’s app is deleting political posts.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: