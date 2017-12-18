The Joe and Alex Show
#MurderMonday PODCAST: The Case Of JonBenet Ramsey

yoalexrapz
You’ve heard OF this story, but did you know all of THIS?!

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding. For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org  ,To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana has already been responsible for over 235 arrests this year alone! If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity: call 317-262-TIPS or download the mobile application P3 Tips.

If you need more murder to satisfy your true crime itch, check out Ashley Flowers’s new podcast Crime Junkie!

