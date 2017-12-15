“ANTM” Judge Kelly Cutrone Claims Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Her

The NYPD has opened an investigation, after getting information on at least 11 accusations of sexual misconduct against hip hop mogul, Russell Simmons. Detectives are reportedly in the initial stages of reaching out to women who have accused Simmons of assault. “America’s Next Top Model” judge Kelly Cutrone is also accusing Simmons of sexual misconduct, telling the New York Post he tried to rape her after they left a party together in 1991 … but she was able to fight him off and flee. He wrote, “Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges.”

