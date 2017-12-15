The Joe and Alex Show
Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall Says Her Ex Turned Her Into Quasimodo

Taylor Swift’s best friend Todrick Hall believes Taylor is at the top of her game these days, but that wasn’t always the case. He says he never approved of a particular ex-boyfriend of Taylor’s. Todrick never mentioned the ex by name, but context clues have led some fans to assume it was Tom Hiddleston who he said turned Taylor into “Quasimodo.” Todrick said, “There was a time last year, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, she was dating someone. I’d actually never met this person, but I could I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over. I sent her this picture of her as Quasimodo that I edited. Because I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over.'” Todrick now believes Taylor is the happiest he has ever seen her and that’s she’s standing tall.

