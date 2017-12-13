This Story Of How George Clooney Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Will Make Your Day

George Clooney’s best friend Rande Gerber revealed on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “Headliners” that back in 2013, George not only paid 14 of his closest friends’ taxes for the year, he gave them $1 million each. He recalled, “There’s a group of guys that we call ‘The Boys.’ George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.” When George’s dinner guests arrived they found black suitcases at each of their spots around a table, and Clooney shared a special message to the men who helped him early in his career. Rande explained, “George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'” Inside was $1 million in $20 bills.

