The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

This Story Of How George Clooney Gave 14 Friends $1 Million Will Make Your Day

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

George Clooney’s best friend Rande Gerber revealed on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “Headliners” that back in 2013, George not only paid 14 of his closest friends’ taxes for the year, he gave them $1 million each. He recalled, “There’s a group of guys that we call ‘The Boys.’ George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.” When George’s dinner guests arrived they found black suitcases at each of their spots around a table, and Clooney shared a special message to the men who helped him early in his career. Rande explained, “George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'” Inside was $1 million in $20 bills.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 2 weeks ago
11.29.17
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 4 weeks ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 4 weeks ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 1 month ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 1 month ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 1 month ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 2 months ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 2 months ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 2 months ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 5 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 5 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 6 months ago
06.30.17
Playlist