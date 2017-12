On-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez will likely not spend Christmas together. Sources say Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin, and she doesn’t bring him to any family events.The sources add that Selena is spending Christmas with her family and as of now, Biebs is not invited. And because of this, Bieber is desperate to prove to her family that he will be a better boyfriend than in the past.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: