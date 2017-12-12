The Joe and Alex Show
HBO's "Big Little Lies" Gets 6 Golden Globe Nominations

yoalexrapz
“Big Little Lies” and “The Shape of Water” dominated the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. “The Shape of Water” led in the film categories, earning 7 nominations for Best Motion Picture. Meryl Streep picked up her 30th Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her starring turn in “The Post.” On the TV side, HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies” earned a leading 6 nominations. The best drama category contained mostly repeat nominees – including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones and last year’s winner The Crown. The Handmaid’s Tale is the new entry.

