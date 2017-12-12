Gwen Stefani Says Her And Blake Shelton Sing Instead Of Talk To Each Other

Wouldn’t this be…so annoying? Gwen Stefani was cooking a pie and talking about her boyfriend Blake Shelton with Food Network’s Giada De Laurentiis on Williams Sonoma’s Facebook Live yesterday. De Laurentiis ended up asking if Gwen and Blake ever sing together in the kitchen and Gwen said, “We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing. We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you’, like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.” She also revealed that Blake is a good cook.

