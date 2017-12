Comedian Hannibal Burress was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after getting into a heated argument with cops in Miami over the weekend. According to TMZ, one officer says Hannibal approached him with blood shot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and then asked him to call him an Uber. The officer says he refused, which caused Hannibal to become angry and belligerent.

