NBC Source Says Matt Lauer Has Fathered 2 Secret Children While Married!

New details are surfacing about the rumor that Today Show host Matt Lauer allegedly fathered two kids with two different women while still married to wife Annette. An insider told InTouch Weekly that two unidentified women have given birth and claim Lauer is the father. The NBC insider told the publication that “all of Matt’s secrets are coming back to haunt him, and the most damaging one is the one he’s terrified of facing: that he has children out there with other women.” However, it doesn’t seem to be too much of a secret because according to the insider, it was “a much-discussed topic for years” at NBC. Annette’s father, Henri, told the Daily Mail the couple was not going to stay together. He said, “I have no words for her husband, what he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed. She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out.”

