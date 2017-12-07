The Joe and Alex Show
EXCLUSIVE: Why Beyonce Stayed Married To Jay Z After He Cheated

Jay Z finally admitted to cheating on Beyonce in a bombshell interview last week, and now a report says the two A-listers worked hard to stay together for the sake of their family. A source told People magazine that the 36-year-old singer and 48-year-old rapper struggled to put on a united front in the midst of their marital troubles, but says the couple did so for the sake of their daughter Blue Ivy. The source said, ‘It was very rough for them to stay married. It took Beyonce a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive. But keeping her family together was very important.’

