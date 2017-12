Alex got a visit from her “Aunt FLO'” this past weekend…WHILE she was ON a DATE!

Unprepared…Alex found herself “PAD-handling” in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse BATHROOM…begging for TAMPONS!

Ladies…when was the WORST TIME you’ve had “FLO-esha” pay you her MONTHLY VISIT?!?

You’ve gotta hear these “PERIOD PIECES” from our listeners!

