A Californian Woman Says A Celeb In L.A. Assaulted Her & Exposed Her To HIV

A California woman claims a man living in L.A. “leveraged his power” over her while she worked for him, raped her and then exposed her to HIV. TMZ reports that the man is a big celebrity. The woman is listed as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, and she’s suing a man listed as David Doe for sexual battery and assault. The woman says that she worked as a part-time personal assistant for the man. She says she was a vulnerable single mother and he mistreated her both physically and sexually. Jane Doe claims the man made her engage in unwanted rough sex, ignored her requests to stop, and belittled her by laughing at her protests and spitting on her.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: