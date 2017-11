Jay-Z admitted for the first time that he cheated on Beyoncé, saying that his tendency to “shut down emotionally” led to the infidelity. Describing how he had been raised to “put on this shell of this tough person”, Jay-Z went on to say, “You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like it’s, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

