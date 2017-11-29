Entertainment News
Beyonce Hosts Birthday Bash For Jay Z In NY

Beyoncé held a birthday bash for Hov in a private room overlooking Manhattan with rapper Fabolous, actor Omari Hardwick and Angie Martinez among the 150 guests.

The room was filled with bottles of Jay’s “Ace of Spades” Champagne and specially crafted cocktails by libations lothario Albert Trummer, according to Bossip.

Jay showed up around midnight straight from his “4:44” Tour concert at Barclays Center.

