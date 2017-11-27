Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged?

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are officially engaged, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. The Prince reportedly popped the question earlier this month.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the royal family said in a statement.

Prince Harry has the blessings of his parents. Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” for the couple and “wish them every happiness,” CNN exclusively reports.

Meghan Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, are equally as excited. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, on their behalf, they said,

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

“We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

The royal couple are set to marry in spring 2018. Stay tuned for a formal engagement announcement this afternoon.

