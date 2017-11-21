The Garbage
Jennifer Lawrence Talks About Her 2014 Nude Photo Hack

Jennifer Lawrence was asked about having her nude photos stolen in a widespread hack in 2014, which she said she’s still processing. The actress says, “When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put into words. I feel like I got gangbanged by the f–king planet. There was not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.” While some suggested she sue, Lawrence said that wouldn’t have brought her “peace.” Instead, she said, she focused on healing.

