Four NEW Women Accuse Bill Clinton Of Sexual Assault

Bill Clinton is facing new charges of sexual assault from four women. The current accusations against the 71-year-old former president stem from the period after he left the White House in 2001. Attorneys representing the women have notified Clinton that they are preparing to file four separate lawsuits against him. They’re asking for big payouts in return for their clients’ silence. A member of Clinton’s legal team has confirmed the existence of the new allegations. Allegedly, Hillary Clinton is furious with her husband for getting entangled in yet another sexual scandal.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: