People RIPPED Eminem For His SNL Performance; Called Him “Old”

Eminem was slammed on Twitter following his performance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The rapper did a rendition of his new single, “Walk On Water” before doing a medley of his hits, “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.” Several tweets attacked Eminem including: “Eminem doing a time machine performance and it ain’t helping the fact that he’s washed up and old” and “Eminem sucks so bad and it sounds like he’s spitting every time he talks @nbcsnl make it stop.” Other users said he’s lost his sense of timing and rhythm and that he should “retire into the trailer park.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: