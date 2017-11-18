Eminem Still Wants Donald Trump To Respond To His BET Freestyle

Eminem Still Wants Donald Trump To Respond To His BET Freestyle

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Although Eminem’s highly anticipated album, Revival, didn’t drop on November 17 as his fans were anticipating, Slim Shady did stop by the Shade 45 studios on Friday (November 17) to chop it up with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear.

Throughout the conversation, which also included producer Alchemist, manager Paul Rosenberg and fellow D12 rapper Mr. Porter, Em discussed everything from the current state of Hip Hop to working with Beyoncé on “Walk On Water,” Revival‘s first single.

Finish this story [here]

Playlist