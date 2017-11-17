Music NOW
Home > Music NOW

Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A Mistake Before—Ever’

Is Em low key stanning for Bey, or nah?

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

After listening to Eminem collaborate with Beyoncé on “Walk On Water,” fans and critics took to the internet to praise and critique what most felt was a really random link up.

But now, in a recent radio interview, Em explains that he’d always wanted to work with Bey, but he had to find the right song. “Walk On Water” was the right song, he says, because he feels Beyoncé can relate to the message that she’s not perfect or superhuman or God.

“…I felt like she could probably relate to that. ‘Cause I told her, I said, ‘I never seen you make a mistake before, ever.’ Like, performance wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album—it’s so calculated and precise. And everything’s always so perfect. ”

Watch a sneak peek above and listen to the full interview tomorrow, November 18, at 5 p.m. EST on Sirius XM.

Eminem

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 hours ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 3 days ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 1 week ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 weeks ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 1 month ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 1 month ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 1 month ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 5 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 7 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
Playlist