Katy Perry Has Been Banned Indefinitely From China For Wearing Sunflowers

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai was to include a performance from Katy Perry, but she has now been banned from China indefinitely — along with a host of top models, including Gigi Hadid — after being booked in advance for Monday’s big event. Perry had tried applying for a visa to enter the communist nation, but was denied by Chinese officials. While she was initially informed that she’d be able to gain access, the decision was apparently reversed after the government caught wind of a controversial incident from 2015, in which Perry wore a bright, glittery dress with sunflowers on it during a performance in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Her outfit wound up causing widespread outrage because the sunflower had been adopted the year before by anti-China protesters. (Perry also waved a Taiwanese flag during the concert in show of support for the country, which has been butting heads with China for years over its independence.)

Playlist