Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian Drinks A Sardine Smoothie Instead Of Spilling On Her Sisters’ Pregnancies [VIDEO]

Looks like the family is still staying tight-lipped about the whole thing

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kim Kardashian has been making her rounds this week for the launch of her new perfumes via her KKW Beauty line. It was reported that the reality star made $10 million in one day from the launch, but that’s not stopping her from going everywhere and still putting herself in the spotlight so that she can promote the new line. One of her recent stops was on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, where her and host James Cordon played a game titled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The two had to either answer a question they might have a few hesitations about, or they could opt out of answering by eating/drinking one of the completely disgusting delicacies on the table between them.

Throughout the game, there are opportunities for both to eat things like a cow’s tongue, a bird’s saliva, and a scorpion. Kim answers some of the questions with no problem, including which of Kanye West‘s habits is most annoying to her and ranks her sisters fashion sense from best to worst. The one question she can’t get past, though, is when Corden asks Mrs. Kardashian West to confirm or deny the rumors that her sisters Kylie and Khloe are both pregnant. When asked, she hesitates for a few seconds, and then takes a hefty gulp of the sardine smoothie in front of her.

You gotta appreciate her dedication to keeping her sisters’ secrets–a lot of us would never expect Kim to down something so disgusting, but she definitely did her thing!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 6 days ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.17
Adele Turned Down A $1 Million Gig To…
 2 weeks ago
11.01.17
2016 MTV Woodies/10 For 16 - Show
More Scares: Kehlani Gets Dark In Halloween Themed…
 1 month ago
10.13.17
11 photos
11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna
 1 month ago
10.12.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars’ Acoustic Version Of ‘That’s What I…
 1 month ago
10.12.17
New Ke$ha Music
 4 months ago
07.13.17
New Selena
 4 months ago
07.13.17
Buster's Song 99 Chicks
OMG! Buster Has A Song Called ’99 Chicks’…
 5 months ago
06.30.17
Gnash & Max Meet and Greet - Radio Now 100.9
EXCLUSIVE: Gnash and MAX Perform ‘Lights Down Low’…
 7 months ago
04.28.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 7 months ago
04.21.17
2008 ESPY Awards - Show
Justin Timberlake Doesn’t Think Adele Or Beyoncé Should’ve…
 8 months ago
03.10.17
Playlist